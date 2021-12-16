Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – Wisconsin Rapids used its depth against a short-handed D.C. Everest team to win a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys swimming dual meet 79-57 on Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

D.C. Everest won seven of the 11 races, but were outpointed as its small roster allowed Wisconsin Rapids 10 second-place finishes.

Camden Barwick won the 200 freestyle (2:11.51) and the 50 freestyle (25.69), David Mayer took first in the 100 butterfly (58.85) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.68), and Isaac George won the 100 freestyle (1:07.31) for D.C. Everest, which also won two relay races.

D.C. Everest returns to action Saturday at the Eau Claire North Invitational.

Wisconsin Rapids 79, D.C. Everest 57

200 medley relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Camden Barwick, Adam Swedlund, David Mayer, Isaac George) 1:57.97; 2. Wisconsin Rapids (Luke O’Connor, Brady Steward, David Lee, Josh Glenzer) 2:31.47.

200 freestyle: 1. Barwick (DC) 2:11.51; 2. Logan Maciejewski (WR) 2:19.53; 3. Steward (WR) 2:57.45.

200 individual medley: 1. Jackson Meyer (WR) 2:30.63; 2. Swedlund (DC) 2:35.58; 3. Alex Bournoville (WR) 2:48.95.

50 freestyle: 1. Barwick (DC) 25.69; 2. Lee (WR) 30.97; 3. O’Connor (WR) 32.23; 4. Glenzer (WR) 32.70; 5. Calden Berg (DC) 33.49; 6. Woodrow Frisch (DC) 42.00.

100 butterfly: 1. Mayer (DC) 58.85; 2. Wyatt Erdmann (WR) 1:11.17.

100 freestyle: 1. George (DC) 1:07.31; 2. Lee (WR) 1:10.68; 3. O’Connor (WR) 1:18.18; 4. Berg (DC) 1:18.44; 5. Frisch (DC) 1:40.80.

500 freestyle: 1. Meyer (WR) 6:15.81; 2. Maciejewski (WR) 6:23.47; 3. Swedlund (DC) 7:01.44.

200 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Barwick, George, Swedlund, Mayer) 1:44.34; 2. Wisconsin Rapids (Glenzer, Steward, O’Connor, Maciejewski) 2:08.10.

100 backstroke: 1. Erdmann (WR) 1:10.01; 2. Glenzer (WR) 1:27.27.

100 breaststroke: 1. Mayer (DC) 1:07.68; 2. Bournoville (WR) 1:27.56; 3. Steward (WR) 1:33.03.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Wisconsin Rapids (Meyer, Maciejewski, Bournoville, Erdmann) 4:20.87.