SCHOFIELD – Marshfield won six matches by pin and two more by forfeit to earn a 52-26 win over D.C. Everest in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

Taylor Dillon (113) and Mitchel Danielski (220) had pins for D.C. Everest (1-2 WVC).

Caleb Dennee (126 pounds), Hoyt Blaskowski (145), Garrett Willuweit (170), Camren Dennee (182), Cody Weix (195) and Brok Carolfi (285) all won by pin for Marshfield, which improves to 2-1 in the WVC.

Keagen Cliver added a win by major decision for the Tigers.

D.C. Everest will return to action Dec. 29-30 at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse.

Marshfield 52, D.C. Everest 26

106: Tyler Modjewski (DC) def. Ava Gardner, 8-1.

113: Taylor Dillon (DC) pinned Jace Kelnhofer, 0:57.

120: Josh Danens (DC) won by forfeit.

126: Caleb Dennee (MAR) pinned Gavin Peterson, 1:59.

132: Blake Bangston (DC) won by technical fall over Grayden Rode, 17-2.

138: Keagen Cliver (MAR) won major dec. over Cameron Saari, 14-3.

145: Hoyt Blaskowski (MAR) pinned Deakin Trotzer, 3:34.

152: Owen Griesbach (MAR) won by forfeit.

160: Brett Franklin (MAR) won by forfeit.

170: Garrett Willuweit (MAR) pinned Daytona Pagel, 0:56.

182: Camren Dennee (MAR) pinned Kyle Schmidt, 1:05.

195: Cody Weix (MAR) pinned Braxton Rickert, 2:59.

220: Mitchel Danielski (DC) pinned James Clements, 3:48.

285: Brok Carolfi (MAR) pinned Myles Paulson, 3:55.