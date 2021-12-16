Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
Adam M. Dupleasis, 39. Dec. 13, 2021: Criminal damage to property over $2,500 Jacob L. Gould, 32, of Schofield. Dec. 15, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked, ignition interlock device tampering or failure to install Heather K. Fletcher, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 13, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia Devin C. Needhman, 35, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2021: Manufacture or deliver heroin, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, bail jumping David A. Shaw, 47, of Weston. Dec. 13, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics, bail jumping WANTED: Daniel J. Punke, 39, of Athens. Warrant issued Dec. 14, 2021: Retail theft – intentionally take between $500 and $5,000, bail jumping Broklynn Michaletz, 26, of Weston. Dec. 13, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping Benjamin A. Sorem, 42, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2021: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine Jaden M. Spatz, 20, of Schofield. Bail jumping, operating while revoked Jenna R. Hehling, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 10, 2021: Bail jumping Jeremy R. Cheyka, 33, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture or deliver amphetamine Jerome L. Knauf, 46, of Wausau. Dec. 13, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery WANTED: Jonathan R. Rivera-Rosales, 36. Warrant issued Dec. 9, 2021: Failure to maintain sex offender registration Jonathan R. Rodriguez, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2021. Dec. 9, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia Jovan J. Salzman, 32, of Rhinelander. Dec. 9, 2021: Bail jumping Paul M. Nevienski, 34, of Schofield. Dec. 14, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked, ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install Nicholas P. R. Rabbitt, 35, of Marshfield. Dec. 9, 2021: Bail jumping Nicholas M. Langston, 31, of Wausau. Dec. 13, 2021: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, bail jumping Melissa C. Ecker, 39, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2021: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child, possession of drug paraphernalia Kevin J. Karlen, 34, of Wausau. Dec. 13, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI, resisting or obstructing an officer Kee Xiong, 30, of Wausau. Dec. 14, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Katie A. Harris, 27, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, greater than 50 grams; maintaining a drug trafficking place and bail jumping Robert C. Rusk, 38. Dec. 13, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Shawn L. Donovan, 47, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, greater than 50 grams; bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription William J. Terry, 41, of Appleton. Dec. 10, 2021: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property
