  • Adam M. Dupleasis, 39. Dec. 13, 2021: Criminal damage to property over $2,500
  • Jacob L. Gould, 32, of Schofield. Dec. 15, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked, ignition interlock device tampering or failure to install
  • Heather K. Fletcher, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 13, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Devin C. Needhman, 35, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2021: Manufacture or deliver heroin, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, bail jumping
  • David A. Shaw, 47, of Weston. Dec. 13, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Daniel J. Punke, 39, of Athens. Warrant issued Dec. 14, 2021: Retail theft – intentionally take between $500 and $5,000, bail jumping
  • Broklynn Michaletz, 26, of Weston. Dec. 13, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping
  • Benjamin A. Sorem, 42, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2021: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine
  • Jaden M. Spatz, 20, of Schofield. Bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Jenna R. Hehling, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 10, 2021: Bail jumping
  • Jeremy R. Cheyka, 33, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture or deliver amphetamine
  • Jerome L. Knauf, 46, of Wausau. Dec. 13, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery
  • WANTED: Jonathan R. Rivera-Rosales, 36. Warrant issued Dec. 9, 2021: Failure to maintain sex offender registration
  • Jonathan R. Rodriguez, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2021. Dec. 9, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jovan J. Salzman, 32, of Rhinelander. Dec. 9, 2021: Bail jumping
  • Paul M. Nevienski, 34, of Schofield. Dec. 14, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked, ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install
  • Nicholas P. R. Rabbitt, 35, of Marshfield. Dec. 9, 2021: Bail jumping
  • Nicholas M. Langston, 31, of Wausau. Dec. 13, 2021: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, bail jumping
  • Melissa C. Ecker, 39, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2021: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Kevin J. Karlen, 34, of Wausau. Dec. 13, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Kee Xiong, 30, of Wausau. Dec. 14, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Katie A. Harris, 27, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, greater than 50 grams; maintaining a drug trafficking place and bail jumping
  • Robert C. Rusk, 38. Dec. 13, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Shawn L. Donovan, 47, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, greater than 50 grams; bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription
  • William J. Terry, 41, of Appleton. Dec. 10, 2021: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property