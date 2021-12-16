Wausau Pilot & Review

Multiple storage sheds, some containing snowmobiles and vehicles, were destroyed in an early morning fire Thursday in Wausau.

The blaze was reported at 3:19 a.m. in the 5900 block of Stewart Avenue in the town of Stettin. Upon arrival of SAFER fire crews, multiple sheds were engulfed in flames.

Due to the size of the blaze and wind conditions, a MABAS box alarm was activated for mutual aid, said Deputy Chief Joshua Finke, in a news release. The fire was contained to the buildings of origin, but those buildings and their contents are a total loss.

Crews operated for about five hours before returning to quarters.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Maine, Wausau and Riverside Fire assisted SAFER at the scene, along with the Salvation Army, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and Wausau Police Department.

All photos courtesy of SAFER and the village of Maine Fire Departments.