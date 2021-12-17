Wausau Pilot & Review

Officials are investigating the cause of a blaze Friday at a Lincoln County home that left one person dead.

The Lincoln County 911 Communications Center at about 6 a.m. Friday took a call advising a house fire at W185 State Hwy. 64 in the town of Pine River, east of Merrill, Lincoln County Sheriff Ken Schneider said in a news release.

When deputies and fire crews arrived, flames were coming out of the windows of the home, the release said. One person was inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Responding agencies include the following: The Fire Departments of Town of Pine River Fire, Rural Fire Control of Antigo, Town of Hewitt, and the Town of Texas. Also assisting at the scene were the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Coroner, DOJ-DCI State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Salvation Army.