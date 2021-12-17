Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Kira Hammond scored D.C. Everest’s final 16 points to finish with a game-high 30, but a late basket by Marshfield lifted the Tigers to a 54-52 win in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls basketball game Friday night at Marshfield High School.

The game was tight throughout as it was tied 26-26 at halftime and the lead changed hands 12 times in the second half.

D.C. Everest built a 44-39 lead after Hammond took over, scoring all eight points of an 8-0 run.

Hammond scored her team’s final 16 points, including three of four free throws in the final 1½ minutes, to tie the game at 52-52 with 27 seconds to go.

Marshfield guard Dani Minsaas sank a jumper from the right side of the lane to give the Tigers the lead with 13 seconds left, then helped force a turnover near midcourt and Marshfield was able to run out the clock after a jump ball possession arrow went in its favor with less than a second left.

D.C. Everest falls to 4-4 and 1-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. The Evergreens host Stevens Point on Tuesday.

Tigers 54, Evergreens 52

D.C. Everest 26 26 – 52

Marshfield 26 28 – 54

D.C. EVEREST (52): Braelyn Beiler 2-12 1-2 6, Katie Schulz 0-0 0-0 0, Kira Hammond 11-15 8-9 30, Riley Zuleger 1-1 3-4 5, Brenna Lehrke 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy Stowell 1-6 1-2 3, Lauryn Wimmer 0-1 0-0 0, Abby Kislow 1-5 4-6 6, Ella Pavlovich 1-3 0-0 2. FG: 17-44. FT: 17-23. 3-pointers: 1-7 (Beiler 1-6, Lehrke 0-1). Rebounds: 30 (Hammond 6). Turnovers: 23. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none. Record: 4-4, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

MARSHFIELD (54): Madison Voss 1-4 0-0 2, Sophia Gruenling 0-1 0-0 0, Zaida Kolbeck 2-6 1-2 7, Dani Minsaas 6-18 3-4 16, Abby Ongna 1-5 4-6 6, Raella Schueller 2-9 0-0 5, Ashley Grancorvitz 2-6 0-0 4, Loryn Jakobi 3-9 0-0 6, Ayana Bousum 3-10 1-1 8. FG: 20-68. FT: 9-13. 3-pointers: 5-23 (Kolbeck 2-4, Schueller 1-4, Bousum 1-5, Minsaas 1-9, Voss 0-1). Rebounds: 39 (Minsaas 9). Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Grancorvitz. Record: 3-3, 2-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.