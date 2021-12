Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point won all 11 events and defeated Wausau East 129-39 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys swimming dual meet Thursday at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Stevens Point remains undefeated at 4-0 in WVC duals this season. East is now 1-3.

Wausau East’s top individual race performances were second-place finishes by Marcus Gruszynski in the 100 butterfly (1:02.58), Isaac Harding in the 100 freestyle (1:02.76) and J.T. Gorski in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.40).

Cade Casey and Kyle Franz each won two events, and were part of two winning relay teams as well for the Panthers.

Casey won the 100 backstroke (1:00.09) and the 200 individual medley (2:11.69), and Franz took first in the 50 freeestyle (24.47) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.32).

Both teams will compete at the Eau Claire North Invitational on Saturday.

Stevens Point 129, Wausau East 39

200 medley relay: 1. Stevens Point (Cade Casey, Kyle Franz, Eddie Sapa, Will Gargulak) 1:51.35; 2. Wausau East (Landyn Pfantz, J.T. Gorski, Marcus Gruszynski, Isaac Harding) 2:04.66; 3. Stevens Point (Kegan Brown, Joey Kozicki, Gavin Stelzer, Conner Hoffman) 2:07.76.

200 freestyle: 1. Sam Gargulak (SP) 2:12.43; 2. Landon Bicknase (SP) 2:14.14; 3. Cooper Gunderson (SP) 2:32.09; 4. Quinn Barber (WE) 2:35.00; 5. Erek Ross (WE) 2:43.95; 6. Carter Grimm (WE) 2:48.18.

200 individual medley: 1. Casey (SP) 2:11.69; 2. W. Gargulak (SP) 2:12.18; 3. Kozicki (SP) 2:42.57; 4. Harding (WE) 2:45.60.

50 freestyle: 1. Franz (SP) 24.47; 2. Keegan McKinley-Chapin (SP) 24.80; 3. Gruszynski (WE) 24.81; 4. Stelzer (SP) 25.92; 5. Gorski (WE) 28.63; 6. Josh Marting (WE) 30.46.

100 butterfly: 1. W. Gargulak (SP) 58.67; 2. Gruszynski (WE) 1:02.58; 3. Stelzer (SP) 1:05.82; 4. Brown (SP) 1:06.04; 5. Levi Hubbard (SP) 1:12.17.

100 freestyle: 1. McKinley-Chapin (SP) 56.96; 2. Harding (WE) 1:02.76; 3. Gunderson (SP) 1:07.54; 4. Hoffman (SP) 1:08.89; 5. Pfantz (WE) 1:12.98; 6. Marting (WE) 1:14.21.

500 freestyle: 1. Sapa (SP) 6:00.13; 2. Bicknase (SP) 6:02.44; 3. S. Gargulak (SP) 6:05.90; 4. Sully Hanz (WE) 7:44.22; 5. Grimm (WE) 7:59.58.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Stevens Point (Casey, Franz, McKinley-Chapin, S. Gargulak) 1:41.00; 2. Wausau East (Barber, Gorski, Harding, Gruszynski) 1:49.57; 3. Stevens Point (Brown, Gunderson, Kozicki, Bicknase) 1:54.23; 4. Stevens Point (Hubbard, Hoffman, Nevyn Klessig, Andrew Dziak) 2:01.88; 5. Wausau East (Pfantz, Marting, Carter Chapman, Hanz) 2:09.26; 6. Wausau East (Dom Wright, Dan’l Sullivan, Jack Place, Ross) 2:22.43.

100 backstroke: 1. Casey (SP) 1:00.09; 2. Sapa (SP) 1:10.15; 3. Brown (SP) 1:16.54; 4. Barber (WE) 1:36.74; 5. Place (WE) 1:51.49.

100 breaststroke: 1. Franz (SP) 1:10.32; 2. Gorski (WE) 1:27.40; 3. Kozicki (SP) 1:28.57; 4. Haden Nguyen (SP) 1:32.50; 5. Chapman (WE) 1:40.14.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Stevens Point (W. Gargulak, McKinley-Chapin, Stelzer, S. Gargulak) 3:58.28; 2. Stevens Point (Sapa, Bicknase, Gunderson, Klessig) 4:22.98; 3. Wausau East (Barber, Grimm, Hanz, Marting) 4:57.29; 4. Stevens Point (Nathan Busch, Hoffman, Dziak, Nguyen) 5:13.77.