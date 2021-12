Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau West girls basketball team jumped on Chippewa Falls early and went on to a 68-40 win in a nonconference matchup Thursday at West High School.

Lexie White and Molly Anderson each scored 13 points, Kelly Kray added 11, and Kenzie Deaton and Audrey Danninger both had 10 in a balanced scoring attack for West, which improves to 3-1 this season.

Ava Reuter led Chippewa Falls (0-7) with 11 points.

West hosts Wausau East at 6 p.m. Friday.

Warriors 68, Cardinals 40

Chippewa Falls 20 20 – 40

Wausau West 33 35 – 68

CHIPPEWA FALLS (40): Ally Richardson 4, Madisyn Bauer 3, Hanna Salter 3, Emily Hakes 5, Abbigail Nelson 2, Brooklyn Sandvig 9, Ava Reuter 11, Jordyn Foster 3. Record: 0-7.

WAUSAU WEST (68): Kelly Kray 11, Kenzie Deaton 10, Audrey Danninger 10, Estella Christensen 9, Lexie White 13, Natalie Wulk 2, Molly Anderson 13. Record: 3-1.