WAUSAU – Wausau West swept all 14 matches, winning 11 by pin, to defeat Wausau East 78-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual Thursday night at East High School.

West improves to 3-0 in WVC duals this season, while East falls to 0-2.

Both teams will compete in invitational tournaments on Saturday. East will be at Shawano and West is at Fond du Lac.

Wausau West 78, Wausau East 0

220: Colton Geurink (WW) pinned Elijah Parker-Coleman, 1:21.

285: Athan Somers (WW) pinned Lucas Schuette, 1:11.

106: Thai Yang (WW) pinned Sam Havard, 1:38,

113: Christopher Galang (WW) pinned Ryan Jaeger, 1:51.

120: Ashley Danielson (WW) pinned Jack Bessette, 3:51.

126: Chi Meng Xiong (WW) pinned Ben Schuette, 1:00.

132: Gavin Lange (WW) pinned Noah Rhea, 1:38.

138: Gabriel Galang (WW) def. Maddox Rye, 4-0.

145: Gabriel Ramos (WW) pinned Daemon Kitzrow, 1:20.

152: Connor Calmes (WW) pinned Garrison Stockwell, 3:59.

160: Gabriel Larkin (WW) won by forfeit.

170: Reed Napiwocki (WW) pinned Caleb Mouw, 1:12.

182: Nathan LaRue (WW) def. Christian Emerson, 7-6.

195: Joseph Berens (WW) pinned Andrew Olson, 1:06.