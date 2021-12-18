Wausau Pilot & Review

Police in Wausau are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

A warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Alexander Krohn, according to a Wausau Police Department Facebook post. Krohn, pictured above, is described as 6’3″ tall and 169 pounds.

Court records show Krohn was convicted in 2019 of fleeing an officer and possession of methamphetamine. He was released in October 2020 from prison and has two new open cases pending in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Anyone with information concerning Krohn’s whereabouts should call Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

“Never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself,” the WPD post reads.