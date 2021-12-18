Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Isaac Seidel hit five of his eight 3-pointers in the second half and scored 32 points to lead the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a come-from-behind 67-55 win over Auburndale in a Marawood Conference South Division game Friday night at Newman Catholic High School.

Auburndale led 27-22 at halftime before Newman Catholic came out firing in the second half. Mason Prey scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half, which included three 3-pointers, and Seidel had five 3s and 19 points in the second half comeback for Newman Catholic.

Alex Willfahrt scored 21 points for Auburndale.

Newman Catholic remains undefeated in the Marawood South at 5-0 and improves to 7-1 overall. Auburndale drops to 1-5 and 1-3 in conference play.

Both teams return to action Tuesday with Marawood South games. Newman Catholic will be at Marathon and Auburndale will host Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

Cardinals 67, Eagles 55

Auburndale 27 28 – 55

Newman Catholic 22 45 – 67

AUBURNDALE (55): Alex Willfahrt 5-8 9-11 21, Mason White Eagle 2-9 3-4 7, Lucas Yeske 2-5 1-2 7, Caden Weinfurter 1-5 4-7 6, Blake Raab 2-3 0-0 5, Gavin White Eagle 2-2 0-0 4, Austin Quinlan 1-1 0-0 3, Trayton Weber 1-3 0-0 2, Terrance Cottrell-Roberson 0-1 0-0 0, Evan Scholl 0-1 0-0 0. FG: 16-38. FT: 17-24. 3-pointers: 6-16 (Willfahrt 2-4, Yeske 2-4, Quinlan 1-1, Raab 1-2, Cottrell-Roberson 0-1, Scholl 0-1, Weinfurter 0-3). Rebounds: 30 (Weinfurter 8, Weber 8). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: G. White Eagle. Record: 1-5, 1-3 Marawood Conference South Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (67): Mason Prey 9 2-2 23, Zongcha Lo 0 0-0 0, Conner Krach 1 2-2 4, Jacob Pfiffner 2 1-2 5, Isaac Seidel 10 4-5 32, Eli Gustafson 0 2-5 2. FG: 22. FT: 12-16. 3-pointers: 11 (Seidel 8, Prey 3). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: none. Record: 7-1, 5-0 Marawood Conference South Division.