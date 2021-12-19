Wausau Pilot & Review

One person was injured in a fire Sunday morning in the town of Merrill home, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at N3340 County Road K. in the Town of Merrill. Prior to arrival, the Merrill Fire Incident Commander requested mutual aid from Corning, Pine River, Russell and Wausau Fire Departments.

Though the lone occupant was out of the house prior to arrival of fire crews he was transported by MFD ambulance to Aspirus Merrill Hospital due to injuries he received in the fire. His dog escaped the home without harm.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

This is the second red bulb on the Merrill Fire Department’s Keep the Wreath Green fire prevention campaign. Each red bulb represents a structure fire in their jurisdiction from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.