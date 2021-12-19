Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Looking for a Dungeon Master! The Boys & Girls Club is looking for a New Dungeon Master to lead a weekly in-person Dungeons & Dragons Campaign for our club members during after school hours. Volunteer must be at least 18 years old. They are open to coordinating a time after school that works for you. Contact Mao at 715-845-2582, ext. 203, or maot@bgclub.com.

Help with Snow Removal. KATS is looking for volunteer support to do snow removal at their shelter as needed. A small snowblower will be provided. This is an on-call opportunity. Contact director@katsinc.org with interest or for more information.

Truck Driver Needed. MarathonCounty Hunger Coalition is looking for volunteers to drive the box truck and make food pick-ups and deliveries both in and out of town (within the county). A valid driver’s license and the ability to lift and carry items are required. A flexible schedule desired. Often may have a half day to a day’s notice of need for pick up. Experience driving large box truck (16 ft.) preferred. No CDL required.

Contact Ben Lee with questions or interest: blee@unitedwaymc.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Kids’ Clothing. Rebecca’s Closet is in need of girls’ fall and winter clothing sizes 2T-6 and winter items in all kids’ sizes: snow pants, waterproof gloves and boots. Deliver to United Way at 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B, in Wausau Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Contact 715-848-2927 with questions.

Paper Products. New Beginnings is collecting paper products, including paper towel and toilet paper, for refugee families who will be settling in the area. Drop off donations at the lower level of Whitewater Music Hall in Wausau on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon. Contact info@newbeginningswi.org with questions.

Shelter Needs. The Women’s Community shelter is in need of the following items: garbage bags, dryer sheets, bleach, laundry detergent (scented and unscented), and all-purpose cleaner. Donations can be dropped off M-F between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3220 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Please contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for more information.

Source: United Way of Marathon County