FOND DU LAC – Wausau West had three individual champions and seven finish in the top three to take the team title at the 25-team Fond du Lac Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.

West finished with 268 points, well ahead of second-place Lodi’s 206.

Gabriel Ramos (145 pounds), Joseph Berens (195) and Colton Geurink (220) all improved to 12-0 this season with undefeated days and individual titles for Wausau West.

Reed Napiowocki (170), Nathan LaRue (182) and Gabriel Galang (138) all took second place, and Tai Yang was third at 106 for the Warriors.

Fond du Lac Wrestling Invitational

Dec. 18, at Fond du Lac High School

Team scores: 1. Wausau West 268; 2. Lodi 206; 3. Evansville 193; 4. Random Lake 167.5; 5. Oak Creek 155; 6. Stevens Point 152.5; 7. Bay Port 133; 8. Menomonie 111; 9. Burlington 102; 10. Port Washington 101.5; 11. Kiel 96.5; 12. Kewaskum 91; 13. Denmark 62.5; 14. Mequon Homestead and Manitowoc 60; 16. Sauk Prairie 58; 17. Kenosha Bradford 54; 18. Mosinee 51; 19. Menomonee Falls 43; 20. Sheboygan Falls 26; 21. Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian 20; 22. Winnebago Lutheran 16; 23. Cedarburg 14; 24. Sheboygan North 6; 25. Fond du Lac 4.

