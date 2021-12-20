Theft, domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct and drunken driving in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Dec. 20.

A 31 year old Tomahawk woman was arrested Tuesday morning in the Town of King on charges of battery, burglary operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and a probation violation.

A 25 year old Tomahawk man was arrested for third offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated Tuesday night on S. Tomahawk Av in the City of Tomahawk.

A 27 year old Antigo man was stopped and cited for travelling 91mph on State Rd 64 near Range Line Rd in the Town of Pine River Wednesday morning.

Lincoln County Deputies responded to several complaints of road blockage due to the storm Wednesday night and through Thursday. In all 32 calls of road blockage and 32 calls for downed wires were received by the Lincoln County 911 center.

A 34 year old Jackson, WI man was arrested on a probation warrant Thursday evening following a traffic stop Thursday evening. He was also cited for displaying an unauthorized license plate and operating without a valid driver’s license.

A 30 year old Rhinelander man was arrested for second offense OWI, cited for speed, and charged with five counts of felony bail jumping following a driving complaint on USH 51 near Tomahawk in the Town of Bradly Friday evening.

A Town of Pine River resident was the victim of theft last week. The residents reported a picnic table, 2 roof rakes, a wet stone, jig saw, and a scoop shovel had been taken from their property on County Rd X. If you have any information regarding this theft you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 App. Callers may remain anonymous.

A 68 year old Merrill man was cited for first offense OWI Saturday night after deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Pope Rd in the Town of Merrill.

Six people reported striking deer last week.