Lloyd H. Wieman

Lloyd Wieman, 90, passed away peacefully at Hospice House on December 16th after a short illness.

A lifelong Wausau resident, Lloyd was born on March 3, 1931 to Paul Wieman and Viola (née May) Wieman. He attended Wausau High School and followed his father to work at American Can/James River in Wausau. He worked as a millwright, retiring after 38 years. Lloyd married Mavourneen (Jan) Jankoski in 1955. Lloyd and Jan owned and managed residential properties in Wausau for more than 50 years. They traveled extensively, including trips throughout the United States in their RV, as well as trips to Europe, China, Australia, Hawaii, and Alaska.



Lloyd was known in his extended family for his deadpan delivery of jokes and pranks. His homespun truisms will be treasured as humorous lessons for life (“I taught you kids everything I know, and you still don’t know nothing.”). He was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, where he sang in the choir, worked as church usher, and volunteered on many committees, including helping with facilities, and assisting with maintenance and construction at Moon Beach church camp. Lloyd also had a fine bass voice, singing as a barbershopper for 35 years.



He was a consummate tinkerer and do-it-yourselfer. He built the home in which he and Jan raised their family, east of Wausau. His children were recruited early on in projects too many to count: maintaining his properties, tapping maple trees and making syrup in a homemade cooker, rebuilding family cars and a Willy’s Jeep, and cutting and splitting fire wood. Lloyd was also an avid fisherman and hunter. He made treks up north and to Canada with his family. His hunting dogs doubled as beloved family pets. Later in life, his cat Buckshot was his constant companion. He was an avid Packers fan even though he wouldn’t admit it.



Lloyd is survived by Jan, his wife of 65 years, and his seven children: Kurt (Randa) Wieman, Connie (Daniel) Wieman-Large, Kaye (Jeff) Newman, Carol Wieman, Craig (Marsha Meurette) Wieman, Clark (Julie Metz) Wieman, and Ken Wieman, 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Laverne (“Bud”) Viegut, Jean Wieman, and Joan Wieman.



The funeral service for Lloyd will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at St. Paul’s UCC Church, 426 Washington St, Wausau, WI. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau.

Roy E. Nowak

Roy E. Nowak of Wausau passed away Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin after a two year struggle with dementia.

Roy was born on December 18, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI to the late John and Mary (Krause) Nowak of Edgar, WI



Roy graduated from Edgar High School. He then attended UW-Stevens Point. He continued his education at UW-Whitewater where he received a degree in Business. He worked for several Wausau companies as an accountant and business manager.



Roy belonged to several motorcycle enthusiast groups and had won several awards for his Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Classic.

He had been a member of the Rotary Club and Optimists of Wausau. He loved to fish, go boating, cross country skiing, golfing and excelled at vegetable gardening. He had a passion for all animals. He loved to travel and once traveled to Mexico and found an ‘authentic Mexican basket’ which turned out to have been made at the Edgar Basket Factory .

He is preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Nowak, brothers James and Gerald Nowak and sister-in-law Charlene Nowak.



Roy is survived by his nephew Chris (Rhonda) Nowak and niece Mary Joy Nowak and many friends including special friends Beth, John, Mary and Bill who he referred to as his ‘forever friends’.

Roy was passionate about supporting organizations that help animals. Memorials may be sent to RAD of Wisconsin (Rescue, Adopt, Donate) or to dementia research.

Jonathon J. Raduechel

On Monday December 13th, 2021 Jonathon J. Raduechel, loving son of Jonathan E. Raduechel passed away surrounded by family at the age of 26.

Jonny was born October 4th, 1995 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Jonathan E Raduechel and Janina Wendt.

Jonny’s time on earth was a blessing to everyone he encountered. Whether that person was a family member, a friend or a perfect stranger.

Jonny was always there with his quick wit, a smile on his face and to lend a helping hand. Whatever he could offer to uplift others.

This came quite naturally to him and he was admired for these great qualities.

Jonny’s mischevous nature allowed him to have the ability to say what everyone else was thinking, but wouldn’t say. Especially if it was controversial, and we thank him for that.

Jonny was polite, courteous, respectful and unafraid of showing his emotions. He constantly reassured those that he cared about that he loved them.

Jonny grew up fishing and 4 wheeling with his Dad. He also enjoyed skateboarding, camping and playing video games with numerous friends and family members.

We love you Junior! You are going to be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Jonny is survived by his parents, sisters Skylar Champine and Julia Raduechel, brother Austin Champine. Grandparents Earl and Carol Raduechel and Jeff and Jackie Wendt. Aunts Gina Gleason, Tracy (Shaun) Roach,

Jessica (Josh) Pearson, Joanna (Dave) Bielke. Uncles Josh (Betsy) Wendt, Jason (Katrina) Wendt and many cousins.

Memorial service will be held at 10:00am December 30th, 2021 at Highland community church 1005 N 28th Avenue, Wausau, WI. Visitation will be from 10am until the time of service at 11:00am.

Memorials or donations can be made to the Wausau Police Department K-9 fund in memory of Jonny.

Genevieve Burby

Genevieve Rozelle Burby, daughter of Leo Nelson joined her husband in Heaven on December 18, 2021 at 96 years old.

Genevieve married John Joseph Burby, Jr. on June 12, 1948, at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau, WI.

They had 3 sons: John III (deceased), Jeffrey (Lyn) Burby, Merrill; and James (Sheryl) Burby, Vancouver, WA.

Genevieve graduated from St. Mary’s Nursing School and worked as a scrub nurse in the Operating Room at St. Mary’s Hospital, and later in Milwaukee. Along with her husband, she was a pilot and enjoyed flying. She loved roller skate dancing as well as gardening. She could often be found enjoying crafts, especially painting, crocheting, knitting, and sewing. We miss her so much.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11:00 am at Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street, Wausau with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Entombment will follow at 1:00 PM at St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau.

Robert E. Eckardt



In a humble farmhouse in Birnamwood on Saturday, October 15th, 1938, Robert (Bob) Edward Eckardt was born to Caroline (Ecker) and Anton Eckardt. He was the third child followed by two brothers who passed away at birth. His childhood was filled with hunting chipmunks, digging worms to catch fish and at one point drank too much “grape juice” which was actually his mother’s medicinal wine. He was born a farm boy and a farmer he became. In 1948, he was the happiest 9-year-old boy when his dad bought a little white farm with 279 acres of land and hunting woods along the Wisconsin River in the Town of Maine. On this little farm he learned all that a farmer had to learn. He milked cows, did field work, fixed any and all pieces of equipment and engines, harvested all sorts of wildlife, trapped and tanned hides, shot bow, fished, lumber jacked and got into mischief with his best friend in life, his brother Jack. He walked to Red Granite school up the road and often had the job of fetching the school day’s water from the spring at the farm up the road. He attended Wausau High School.

In November of 1959 he was introduced to the love of his life, Rosemary Sczygelski, while at a dance at Schmidt’s ballroom. They were engaged after attending Rosemary’s prom on May 14, 1960, and were married on the crisp windy day, October 22, 1960, at St. Francis Catholic Church on Main Street, in Merrill, Wisconsin. She was his perfect complement as they became Farmer and Farmwife making their livelihood together on his beloved little white farm which they bought from his parents. They raised five children together and expanded the farm by two barn additions, pole barn, a 70-foot silo, a 40-foot Harvestore, a 70-foot Harvestore, an 80-foot-wide circle manure pit, clearing one hundred acres for farmland and building an addition to the farmhouse to fit his family. He was a substitute school bus driver, covering the route for his brother Jack, and then he had his own route for a couple years. The farm officially became Eckardt Corporation in 1980. If that was not busy enough, he ran his own business, Eckardt Implement, from 1985-1989 as the only Allis Chalmers dealership in the area. He took a turn at public service, as the Town of Maine Chairman from April 1991 – 1993. He earned his scuba certification and scuba dived for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s department. They sold the dairy cows in 1997 and young stock in 1999 to become full-time ginseng farmers.

In 2009, he officially retired from ginseng farming at the age of seventy and took up collecting and restoring around forty-seven antique Allis Chalmers Tractors and other antique farming equipment.

Bob was known by many names: Bobby, Dad, Big Dad, Uncle Bob, Buffalo Bob, Marshall (Dillon), Buck Eliminator. Bob was a beloved neighbor and friend and was often the first to be called when an expert tractor mechanic was required. He and Rose were active members of the Rib Mountain Bowman, where they made life-long friendships. They also spent their vacations as active Gold Wingers, traveling many joyful miles across the United States and Canada. Bob spent many retirement hours playing sheephead with his card buddies and chatting with many neighbors and friends who would stop by.

Through all his life, Bob was an optimist. If you asked him how he was, he would undoubtedly say, “Tree-mendous.” He would greet you heartily on the phone, “Huntmore, Fishmore, Doolittle Incorporated, how may I help you?” and give any of the following send offs, “KGL705 over and out” or “Drive safe, look twice and third time”.

He was called home to glory surrounded by his wife, children, oldest grandchild, and youngest great grandchild to be born July 2022.

He will be cherished by his beloved wife, Rosemary. Children: Janet Schmidt, Allan (Eileen) Eckardt, Karen (Paul) Cournaya, Gary (Sandi) Eckardt and Jenny (Collin) Niemeyer. Grandchildren: Sean Schmidt, Jocilyn (Matt) Klockziem, Gwen Schmidt (Jax Zebik), Justin, Jared and Aaron Eckardt, Rebecca (Casey) DeHart, Sarah (Shawn) Hoehn, Deveney and Sierra Eckardt, Karalyn (Matt) Hoenecke, Elly (Kaleb) Troyer, Laura (Jake) Thunder, Robert “Bobby” Niemeyer. Step Grandchildren Kelly (Melissa) Goetsch, Adam (Karissa) Goetsch, Peter Goetsch. Great Grandchildren: Alexis and Alyvia Klockziem, Kelly Yonke, Mason and Tanner DeHart, Henry and Aaron Hoehn, Jenna Hoenecke, Elijah Thunder and expecting 2 more in 2022. Step Great Grandchildren Audrey, Caroline, and Mina Goetsch

He followed these family members home to heaven: his mother and father, brother Jack Eckardt, sister Carol Goetsch, infant brothers Michael and Joseph Eckardt, daughter-in-law Lynnise (Hornung) Eckardt, grandchild Jordan Eckardt as well as several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Gordon A. Jaworski

Gordon A. Jaworski, 80, town of Berlin, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

He was born October 29, 1941 in Milwaukee, son of the late Michael and Martha (Paskett) Jaworski. On June 4, 1960, he was united in marriage to Sharon Hermann in Milwaukee. She preceded him in death on January 7, 2008.

Gordon was a submarine sailor in the United States Navy and a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary 9WR-43-03, Waukesha. For many years, he worked for General Electric in the Milwaukee and Waukesha area and transitioned into police work, where he loved his job as a police officer in North Prairie and Athens.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, collecting model railroads, ham radio and using morse code.

Later in life, Gordon became a firearms instructor and one of his greatest passions was teaching his grandson how to use firearms.

Survivors include, two children, Jim (Cheryl) Jaworski, town of Berlin and Beth Ann (Douglas Grotjahn) Jaworski, San Diego, CA; four grandchildren, Adrean (Ben) Dakins, Brooke, Rachel and Bryce Jaworski; three great-grandchildren, Matthew, Camryn and Wyatt Dakins; his girlfriend, Sheila Garske, Wausau; and his sister-in-law, Kathleen (Bruce) Brand, Merritt Island, FL.

Besides his parents and wife, Sharon, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. There will be military honors conducted by the American Legion Post No. 10, Wausau and the Coast Guard Auxiliary Unit 9WR-43-03, Waukesha.

Memorials may be directed to the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program, 1005 N. Glebe Rd., Suite 220, Arlington, VA 22201.

Diane J. Rogalla

Diane J. Rogalla, 73 of the town of Elderon, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.

She was born on December 19, 1947, at home in Elderon, to Gustave Sr. and Lila (Brooks) Weller.

On December 11, 1971, Diane was united in marriage to Charles Rogalla at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galloway.

Diane worked at Hatley Veneer and the Marathon County Commission on Aging. She was also a cook at Gus & Ann’s for many years until retirement.

She enjoyed cross word puzzles and loved going out to eat and going on trips with her sisters. Holidays were important to Diane with Christmas being her favorite. She cherished time spent with family and friends.

Diane is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Chad (Becky) Rogalla, Tammy (Derwin) Schubring, Lance Rogalla and Dan (Michelle) Rogalla; grandchildren, Grace, Claire, Samantha, Makaylah, Orion, Owen, Trenton, Hayden and Trevor; great-grandchildren, Ian and Annabel; siblings, Joanne Witkowski, Dick (Marcia) Weller, Ronnie (Ginger) Weller, Shirley Geiser, Kathy (Pat) Baker, Mike (Carol) Weller, Greg (Dianne) Weller, Theresa (Jeff) Schuh and Mark (Gloria) Weller and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Rosalie ‘Tootie’ Dudzik, Connie Dilge and Gustave Weller Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galloway. Rev. Thomas Nirappel will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 5pm to 7pm at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Visitation will continue on Tuesday at the church, beginning at 9am until the time of Mass with a Rosary recited at 9am.

David J. Yaeger

David J. Yaeger, 38 of Wittenberg, died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

David was born on December 19, 1983 in Kaiserslautern, Germany, the son of Paul Yaeger and Christine Hettesheimer.

David was a 2002 graduate of Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School. He was very mechanically inclined and loved helping people. His children were the love of his life.

David is survived by his parents; Paul (Cindy) Yaeger and Christine (Todd) Holewinski; grandmother, Dorothy Yaeger; his fiancée, Erin Ortner; three children, Phoenix, Lincoln and Darick; siblings, Claudia and Manuela Yaeger; half-brother, Kaden Yaeger; step siblings, Mikayla Richardson and Shawna, Haley & Tyler Holewinski; former wife, Season Felland and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg from 11AM to 1PM. A private funeral service will be held.