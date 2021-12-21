WAUSAU – This area’s United Way and Hunger Coalition have invested in a program that will distribute 75 bushels of fresh produce weekly to those in need.

The United Way of Marathon County and the Marathon County Hunger Coalition Leadership Committee approved a significant investment in the Farm to Family Produce program in 2022 to make it happen, the United Way said in a news release.

The program connects families with high-quality, locally grown produce and offers recipients information on the food’s health benefits and proper storage.

The Marathon County Hunger Coalition partners with local farms, such as Red Door Family Farm in Athens, to source fresh produce boxes, which are then distributed among 30 area agencies and programs to give out in Marathon County.

In 2021, this program purchased more than $10,000 in fresh produce. Program organizers say that will double in 2022.



