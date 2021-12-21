Wausau Pilot & Review

An inmate at the Oneida County Jail in Rhinelander died of suicide Tuesday morning, Sheriff’s Capt. Tyler Young said in a news release.

Corrections officers observed the inmate’s suicide attempt at about 11 a.m. Dec. 21, Young said. Rhinelander Fire Department medics were called and lifesaving measures were conducted, but ultimately failed and the inmate was pronounced dead.

Identification information is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections has been notified and is conducting an administrative review. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal review of the incident, Young said.

This is the second suicide at the Oneida County Jail in 2021. Gavin Wallmow, 20, of Rhinelander died in July.