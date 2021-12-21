MILWAUKEE – Junior Achievement of Wisconsin seeks nominations for the 2022 Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame.

Established in 1990, the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame honors individuals whose business innovations, effective management and civic involvement have made a difference in their companies and communities throughout the state. The laureates are also recognized for the high standards they set and as innovative business leaders who have positively shaped Wisconsin’s business climate.

To be considered for induction into the Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame, a person must meet the following criteria:

1. Made significant accomplishments on a local, regional or national level, that had positive impact on his/her organization/industry.

2. Served as a role model for others in business as well as for young people.

3. Made accomplishments as a continuity of achievement (in contrast to a one-time effort).

4. Exhibited the highest ethical standards of conduct.

5. Lived and worked in Wisconsin during the period these criteria were met.

6. May be either living or deceased, but not currently involved in the daily operations of the business for which he or she is receiving the award. The size of the business is not a consideration.

7. Been active during any period in Wisconsin history.

The 2022 Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame will be held on June 2, 2022, at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Four laureates will be inducted into the 2022 Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame. Additional honorees will be a Peak Performer, a Distinguished Executive, and the 2022 Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Past laureates inducted to the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fameinclude: Craig Culver, Culver’s; Russell M. Darrow, Jr., Russ Darrow Group, Inc.; Robert E. Harlan, the Green Bay Packers; Diane Hendricks, ABC Supply; Jack Link, Jack Link’s Protein Snacks; Frederick C. Miller, Miller Brewing Company; Pleasant Rowland, American Girl; Don Schneider, Schneider Trucking; Bud Selig, Milwaukee Brewers; Dave Skogen, Festival Foods; William Specht, Cousins Submarines, Inc.; Frederick Stratton, Jr., Briggs & Stratton; Richard Teerlink, Harley-Davidson, Inc.; and Don Zietlow, Kwik Trip, Inc., among others.

“Our state is rich with the stories of visionary businessmen and women whose accomplishments make Wisconsin a great place to live and work,” said Michael Frohna, President of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, in a news release. “The tremendous contributions of our inductees to the business world serve to make them positive role models for young people across Wisconsin.”

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2022 and can be sent to Meg Henke, executive assistant, at mhenke@jawis.org.