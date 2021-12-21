WESTON – K-tech Charities distributed 400 food baskets to people in need Dec. 17 and 18 as part of its annual charitable giving.

Baskets were setup and filled with non-perishable items with the help of volunteers, including players and parents from the D.C. Everest Senior High School hockey team. Even more volunteers joined the group to complete the baskets by adding perishable food items, loading vehicles and delivering the goods.

K-tech’s Holiday Food Basket donations began in 2004 with 25 baskets.