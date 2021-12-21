Wausau Pilot & Review

The Merrill. Fire Department on Monday battled a chimney blaze, the agency’s third structure fire since Thanksgiving.

Fire Chief Josh Klug, in a news release, said the chimney fire was reported at 6:33 p.m. at W4793 Pine Ave. in the town of Scott.

Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished the blaze using extinguishers and chimney bombs, then used a chain to clean the chimney. Fire crews ensured the blaze did not spread outside of the chimney and used a ventilation fan to clear the house of smoke.

The Merrill Fire Department received assistance from Tomahawk EMS and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department as well.

“This is the third structure fire since Thanksgiving in our fire jurisdiction which means there are now three red bulbs on our Keep the Wreath Green fire prevention wreath,” Klug wrote. “We urge the public to practice fire safety throughout the rest of the holiday season.”