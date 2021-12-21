Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic girls basketball raced out to a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to defeat Northland Lutheran 53-38 in a nonconference game Monday at Newman Catholic High School.

The Cardinals pulled out to a 29-14 lead by halftime and were able to match Northland Lutheran in the second half.

Sindey Galang and Maggie Wulf each scored 19 points for Newman Catholic, which improves to 3-5 this season.

Kelsie Kreklau had 17 points and Bree Kaehn added 15 for Northland Lutheran (3-7).

Newman Catholic play at the Elcho Tournament on Dec. 28-29. The Cardinals play Coleman in the opening round Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Cardinals 53, Wildcats 38

Northland Lutheran 14 24 – 38

Newman Catholic 29 24 – 53

NORTHLAND LUTHERAN (38): Isemina Rieth 0-1 0-0 0, Kristi Kreklau 1-8 0-1 2, Riley Fairbanks 0-1 0-0 0, Bree Kaehn 5-16 2-5 15, Grace Manke 0-1 0-0 0, Brianna Obsuszt 0-6 0-0 0, Josie Russ 1-2 0-0 2, Kelsie Kreklau 5-15 4-6 17, Mikayla Chirstensen 0-0 0-0 0, Sylvia Hintz 0-2 1-3 1. FG: 13-52. FT: 7-15. 3-pointers: 5-23 (Bree Kaehn 3-8, Ke. Kreklau 2-10, Manke 0-1, Obsuszt 0-1, Kr. Kreklau 0-3). Rebounds: 31 (Kaehn 9). Fouls: 28. Fouled out: Manke, Obsuszt, Russ. Record: 3-7.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (53): Evie Bates 3, Mel Severson 1, Lily Shields 4, Sidney Galang 19, Ashley Jankowski 3, Maggie Wulf 19, Lily Zeimitz 4. Record: 3-5.