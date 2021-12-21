By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau-area man who was arrested after a reckless driving complaint will spend five years in prison after his sentencing last week on eighth-offense drunken driving charges.

Dale L. Kline, 68, will also spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison. Circuit Judge Mike Moran sentenced Kline on Dec. 16. Under Wisconsin law, Kline could have spent between three and 12 1/2 years in the Wisconsin prison system, half of which would be spent behind bars. The other half, under the state’s bifurcated sentencing structure, would be spent on supervision.

Judge Moran also ordered Kline to abstain from operating a chainsaw while intoxicated, according to online court records. The reason for the chainsaw order was not clear as of press time.

Court records show dispatch took a 911 call from a witness who reported seeing Kline swerving on the roadway. The witness told police the driver struck signs and drove through a median. Police located Kline and pulled him over based on the complaint and an improper turn, according to court documents.

A preliminary breath test showed Kline’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.164 percent, court records state. The legal limit for driving in Wisconsin is 0.08, though Kline had a 0.02 BAC restriction due to his seven prior OWI convictions, which stretched from 1990 to 2013.

Any vehicle titled or registered in Kline’s name is subject to IID installation for three years. His license will be reinstated after three years, court records show.