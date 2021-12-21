

WAUSAU – Bells ringing on Dec. 23 at the iconic Salvation Army red kettles outside of Marathon County businesses will have a different meaning this year.

Majors Paul and Barbara Logan. Photo courtesy The Salvation Army.

The bells will ring in honor of Major Paul Logan’s dedication to serving people in need through The Salvation Army for nearly 40 years. Logan, a Wausau Corps officer, died suddenly Nov. 23 “with his boots on” serving Marathon County’s people in need.

The intent is to ensure all the handbells at the 19 red kettle locations in Marathon County that day are ringing, sending up a collective, joyful noise. The board requests people sign up for a couple of hours that day to help honor Logan’s 40 years of dedication and service.

Signs will be posted at the kettles, identifying the special tribute to Logan. Logan and his wife, Barbara, were assigned to the Wausau Corps in 2020. They

were planning to retire next year.

Visit registertoring.com to sign up for any length of time Dec. 23. For scheduling purposes, signup must occur no later than midnight Dec. 21.

Visit sawausau.org for available services and programs or call 715-845-4272.