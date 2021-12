Wausau Nordic Ski Club is offering free adult cross country ski lessons and equipment rental in January.

Lessons will be held Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at Nine Mile County Forest, 8704 Redbud Road, Rib Mountain.

The program is COVID-19 safe, class sizes are limited and class times are staggered. For more details and to register, visit wausaunordic.org.