By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man on the run who was captured late Saturday in Rothschild is facing multiple new felony charges including arson and reckless endangerment, according to a Marathon County Jail report.

A Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant was issued for 28-year-old Alexander Krohn last week. Thanks to a citizen tip, Krohn was located at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Grand Avenue in Rothschild, police said.

Court records show Krohn was convicted in 2019 of fleeing an officer and possession of methamphetamine. He was released in October 2020 from prison and already had two new open cases pending in Marathon County Circuit Court before his weekend arrest.

Jail records show Krohn is now facing recommended charges of arson of a building without the owner’s consent, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer and bail jumping. He is also jailed on a probation violation.

Official charges have not yet been filed and police have not specified any details. Krohn is due in court at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Krohn is so far being held without bond.

This story will be updated after a criminal complaint is filed.