By Shereen Siewert

Two suspects have been identified after several downtown Wausau businesses their windows had been damaged in a weekend shooting.

Wausau Police Capt. Ben Graham said the damage was caused by a BB gun. About seven businesses, mostly in the downtown area, called in complaints Monday morning including several along Scott Street.

“We quickly developed a possible suspect vehicle, thanks to downtown cameras, and at around 8 p.m. on Monday night, an officer conducted a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle,” Graham said.

As a result of the investigation, 20-year-old Ole L. Olson and 17-year-old Dylan J. Hase were referred to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office for multiple counts of criminal damage to property, Graham said.

Official charges have not yet been filed.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.