Wausau Pilot & Review

Flags of the U.S. and Wisconsin are to be flown at half-staff on Thursday in honor of a military affairs security officer who lost his life due to complications of COVID-19, which he contracted in the line of duty.

Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #149 in honor of Chad P. Christiansen, of Baraboo, a Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs security officer at Volk Field Air National Guard Base.

“Chad was a valued member of our Department of Military Affairs team and his loss is felt not only by his colleagues at Volk Field, but throughout the agency and state,” Evers said.

A memorial service will be held for Chad P. Christiansen on Thurs., Dec. 23, 2021, in Clinton, Iowa.

Executive Order #149 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Thurs., Dec. 23, 2021, and is available here.