Wausau Pilot & Review

MARATHON – Grant Warren scored off an offensive rebound with 21 seconds to cap a wild finish and lift the Marathon boys basketball team to a 64-63 win over Wausau Newman Catholic in Marawood Conference South Division action Tuesday at Marathon High School.

Marathon, which knocked off undefeated Stratford last Friday, took care of Newman Catholic, which was also unbeaten in the Marawood South, to force a three-way tie for the conference lead between the three schools at 5-1.

Mason Prey scored on an ally-oop layup with 3:05 to go to give the Cardinals a 60-59 lead. Jackson Pfender followed with a 3-pointer one minute later to push Newman’s lead to 63-59.

Noah Gage drilled a 3-pointer with 50 seconds to go to bring Marathon to within a point and the Raiders were able to force a turnover late, leading to a fastbreak. After a missed shot inside, and another miss, Warren collected the rebound and scored with 21 seconds left to put the Raiders back on top.

Newman Catholic wound down the clock and missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Conner Krach scored 22 points, and Isaac Seidel and Prey each had 12 for the Cardinals (7-2 overall).

Ben Robbins scored 18 points, and Cooper Hoeksema hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Marathon (6-1 overall).

Marathon’s next game is Dec. 28 at Spencer.

Newman Catholic will compete at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout at Concordia University in Mequon on Dec. 29-30. The Cardinals will play Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs on Dec. 29 and Brookfield Academy on Dec. 30. Both games will start at 11:30 a.m. and will be broadcast live at zaleskisports.com.

Raiders 64, Cardinals 63

Newman Catholic 28 35 – 63

Marathon 32 32 – 64

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (63): Mason Prey 6 0-0 12, Jackson Pfender 4 0-0 11, Conner Krach 9 1-3 22, Owen Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Isaac Seidel 3 3-3 12, Eli Gustafson 1 0-0 2, Charlie Shields 0 2-2 2. FG: 24. FT: 6-8. 3-pointers: 9 (Pfender 3, Krach 3, Seidel 3). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none. Record: 7-2, 5-1 Marawood Conference South Division.

MARATHON (64): Cooper Hoeksema 5 0-0 15, Ben Robbins 8 2-4 18, Mason Seehafer 1 0-0 2, Noah Gage 1 0-0 3, Nathan Hanke 4 2-2 11, Drew Love 0 1-3 1, Grant Warren 6 2-3 14. FG: 25. FT: 7-12. 3-pointers: 7 (Hoeksema 5, Gage 1, Hanke 1). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: none. Record: 6-1, 5-1 Marawood Conference South Division.