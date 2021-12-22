Wausau Pilot & Review

Work to replace damaged bridge girders on the Marathon County Hwy. U bridge over Hwy. 51 in Wausau is scheduled for 2022.

Repairs are necessary after the structure was struck by an over-height vehicle.

Motorists will encounter a single, right lane closure in the Hwy. U eastbound lane over Hwy. 51 through winter.

“WisDOT has completed several bridge inspections and installed a lane closure to minimize the burden on the damaged girders until repairs can be made,” said Shannon Riley, North Central Region Operations Chief.

Work will involve removal and replacement of a portion of the bridge deck and damaged girders.

For more information regarding traffic impacts in Wisconsin’s North Central Region: