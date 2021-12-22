Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Marshfield girls basketball extended a two-point halftime lead with a dominant second half and defeated Wausau East 71-53 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Tuesday at East High School.

Marshfield led 26-24 at halftime before outscoring the Lumberjacks 45-29 in the second half to win its third-straight game.

Marshfield is now 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Wausau East falls to 2-7 and 0-3 in the Valley.

Zaida Kolbeck made three 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Dani Minsaas added 12 points, and Abby Ongna had seven points and 19 rebounds for Marshfield.

Madisyn Krueger went 6-for-6 at the free throw line and scored 12 points to lead East. Lily Messman added nine points and seven rebounds.

East will return to action Jan. 3 with a nonconference game at Menomonie.

Marshfield will host Neenah in nonconference action Thursday.

Tigers 71, Lumberjacks 53

Marshfield 26 45 – 71

Wausau East 24 29 – 53

MARSHFIELD (71): Zaida Kolbeck 8-16 1-4 20, Dani Minsaas 5-8 0-3 12, Abby Ongna 1-10 5-9 7, Raella Schueller 0-0 0-0 0, Ashley Grancorvitz 2-6 0-0 4, Loryn Jakobi 2-6 1-3 5, Ayana Bousum 2-6 0-0 4. FG: 20-52. FT: 7-19. 3-pointers: 5-15 (Kolbeck 3-8, Minsaas 2-4, Grancorvitz 0-1, Bousum 0-2). Rebounds: 36 (Ongna 19). Record: 4-3, 3-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU EAST (53): Hailey Valiska 1-7 4, Claire Coushman 2-4 1-5 6, Graysen Burger 0-0 2-2 2, Lily Messman 3-12 3-5 9, Madisyn Krueger 2-10 6-6 12, Charlie Place 2-6 0-0 4, Jessica Nardi 4-5 0-0 8. FG: 14-44. FT: 13-20. 3-pointers: 4-19 (Krueger 2-9, Coushman 1-2, Valiska 1-3, Place 0-1, Messman 0-4). Rebounds: 21 (Messman 7). Record: 2-7, 0-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.