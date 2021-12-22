Wausau Pilot & Review

Sheriff’s officials have identified the man who died by suicide while in custody at the Oneida County Jail this week as 52-year-old Wayne A. Maynard of Rockford, Mich.

Sheriff’s Capt. Tyler Young, in a news release, said corrections officers at about 11 a.m. Tuesday observed Maynard attempting suicide and called in Rhinelander Fire Department medics while lifesaving measures were attempted.

Maynard was pronounced dead at the jail.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections has been notified and is conducting an administrative review. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal review of the incident, Young said.

This is the second suicide at the Oneida County Jail in 2021. Gavin Wallmow, 20, of Rhinelander died in July.