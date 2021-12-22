Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – The Stevens Point girls basketball team jumped out to a double-digit lead by halftime and held off D.C. Everest 76-60 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference contest Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School.

Stevens Point led 35-23 at halftime and outscored Everest by four in the second half to maintain its lead and improve to 3-6 overall and 2-1 in the WVC. Everest drops to 4-5 and 1-2 in the conference.

Emma Jossie made 15 of 16 free throws and scored a game-high 30 points for Stevens Point. Zoe Fink added 15 points and Adaleah Nest chipped in 12 for SPASH as both made three 3-pointers.

Kira Hammond continued her torrid start to the season, scoring 26 points for D.C. Everest. Braelyn Beiler also scored 11 for the Evergreens.

Both teams return to action Tuesday. SPASH will play Freedom at the Sentry Classic at UW-Stevens Point, while Everest will host Neenah for a nonconference game.

Panthers 76, Evergreens 60

Stevens Point 35 41 – 76

D.C. Everest 23 37 – 60

STEVENS POINT (76): Adaleah Nest 3 3-6 12, Brittany Beadles 1 2-2 5, Morgan Netzinger 1 0-0 2, Avery Lilly 4 0-3 8, Kendra Czernski 0 0-0 0, Tahlia Moe 1 1-3 1, Abby Jossie 0 1-2 1, Zoe Fink 5 2-3 15, Emma Jossie 7 15-16 30. FG: 22. FT: 24-35. 3-pointers: 8 (Fink 3, Nest 3, Beadles 1, E. Jossie 1). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none. Record:

D.C. EVEREST (60): Jenna Check 0 0-0 0, Braelyn Beiler 4 1-2 11, Katie Schultz 2 0-0 5, Kira Hammond 12 2-3 26, Brianna Rux 0 0-2 0, Paisley Lesczynski 0 0-0 0, Riley Zuleger 0 3-4 3, Brenna Lehrke 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Stowell 1 1-2 3, Lauryn Wimmer 0 0-0 0, Abby Kislow 2 2-2 6, Ella Pavlovich 2 0-0 4. FG: 23. FT: 9-15. 3-pointers: 3 (Beiler 2, Schultz 1). Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Zuleger. Record: