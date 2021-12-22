[WAUSAU, WI] — The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin announced that in 2021, thirty-one charitable causes have received Community Enhancement Grants totaling more than $525,000.

Community Enhancement Grants address the tangible needs of nonprofit organizations and new initiatives that foster a vibrant and livable community for all. These grants provide support in the areas of the arts, education, health, human services, and resource preservation – enhancing every area of life for people throughout Marathon County.

“The Community Foundation is dedicated to being good stewards of the contributions that have been entrusted to us, and we are very proud of the grants that have been awarded this year,” stated Ann Werth, chair of the Community Foundation’s Distributions Committee. “With a board that is forward-focused, we anticipate these grants will enhance our area today and for years to come.”

Community Enhancement Grant applications are reviewed quarterly. The next deadline is March 1, 2022. Grants range in size from $1,000 to $100,000, depending on the proposal’s scope. Applicants are strongly encouraged to speak with Foundation staff before applying. Visit here for more details.