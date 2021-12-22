Darrell W. Goetsch

Darrell W. Goetsch, age 68 passed away December 14, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center.

Darrell was married to the love of his life, Mary, for 43 years. He had two daughters, Jodi (Bradley) Teige, Nicole (David) Reichelt Jr. and three grandchildren, Jack, Charlotte, and Evelyn Teige, all of whom adored him. Darrell is also survived by his three sisters Anita (Mike) Waldron, Jean (Mike) Ryon, Jamie Goetsch, one brother Randy Goetsch and many wonderful nieces and nephews all of whom will miss him.

Darrell is preceded in death by his mother, Irene (Schleif) Goetsch, father, Milfred (Millie) Goetsch and brother Brian Goetsch.

To say Darrell enjoyed life to the fullest would be an understatement. On a normal day you would find Mary and Darrell at home, driving each other crazy. Mary would be hiding cookies on Darrell and Darrell would be rolling his eyes at her. They had the kind of love you build over time, 48 years all together. Despite the ups and downs they had a love that will last forever. You would often find Darrell out at “The Shed” putzing around the pond or “fixing” something. Darrell loved spending time with his family camping, there wasn’t a 4th of July you wouldn’t find him cooking chicken. He made the best chicken over the open fire. If he could find someone to fish with, you would find him out on the water. He sure did love his fishing tournaments with his cousins. Darrell had a lot of favorite times of the year, but anyone that knew him knew that hunting season was his time to shine. He loved being up at the shack, decked out in blaze orange, playing cribbage, and drinking with friends. This was something his daughters looked forward to every year with him. There weren’t many deer shot, but there was love, laughter, and time with dad. Darrell could make anyone smile, and if you were lucky enough you received one of his bear hugs. He will be missed by many.

Mary, Jodi, and Nicole would like to express their gratitude to all the nurses and doctors at Marshfield Medical Center. Their compassion and care for Darrell and the family will not be forgotten.

There will be a private funeral service for Darrell in January and a celebration of life is being planned for spring/summer when his family and friends can all get together, listen to polkas, and remember Darrell.

Edwin Dowis

Edwin Dowis, 72, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Saturday, December 18th, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Edwin was born to Kendal and Ema Jon Dowis on December 28th, 1948. They lived in many places as his father was an Air Force pilot. He spent his teenage years in California. Edwin proudly served in the US Army in Vietnam, where he received a Purple Heart.



He was united in marriage to Sharon Soltes on November 10th, 1979. Edwin was an avid collector of fossils, coins, old bottles, and other artifacts. He loved fishing, and nothing made him happier than being a Grandpa.



Edwin is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and one sister.



Edwin’s memory will forever be held in the hearts of his wife, Sharon; children, Dan Soltes, David Dowis, and Pamela (Dave) Johnson; sister, Laura Smith; grandchildren, Julia (Ben) Reindl, Amelia Johnson, and Everett Dowis; and numerous other family members, friends, and brothers in arms.

Harriet Wanner

Harriet Wanner, 88, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Wausau Manor.

Harriet was born in the town of Hamburg, on September 10, 1933, to Harry and Alvina Henrichs. She attended grade school in LaFollelt in Hamburg and Marathon High School.

She was united in marriage to Roger Wanner in Rib Falls. Harriet was active in the Ladies Aid at St. John’s Lutheran Church and loved to cook. She enjoyed sewing and embroidery.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger, her parents, and siblings, Elaine Sonnentag, Geraldine Marth, Marcella Drengler, Joan Lane, and Wilfred Henrichs.

Harriet’s memory will forever be in the hearts of her children, Jeffrey (Sherri) Wanner, Randall (Charlene) Wanner, Patti (Greg) Good, Gina Zerneke; 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral service for Harriet will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5304 N. 44th Ave. Wausau, WI. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Otto H. Tiedemann

Otto H. Tiedemann, 99 of King, formerly of Schofield passed away at the Wisconsin Veterans Home on Dec. 10, 2021.He was born to the late Nicolaus and Frieda (Brennecke) Tiedemann on June 4, 1922.

He is survived by his children; Jim Tiedemann, Atlanta, Jon (Cheryl) Tiedemann, Rhinelander, Jerry (Kathy) Tiedemann, Kronenwetter, grandchildren; Mike Hawpetoss, Matt (Kim) Hawpetoss, Jon Jr. “Ace” (Ma del Carmen), Tiedemann, Joy Tiedemann, Sara (Mark), Benish, Staci (Brandon), Madosh, Kelly (Justin) “Judd”, Nickila, Justin (Stephanie), Tiedemann, Joshua Tiedemann, great-grandchildren; Aaron, Sean Hawpetoss, Mary, Staci Tiedemann, Caleb, Eve Hawpetoss, Alex, Owen Benish, Cierra (Tommy), Raith, Sutton, Sloan Tiedemann, great great-grandchildren Ryker, Lyla Tommy and siblings, Olga Stege and Rose Hanus .

He was preceded in death by his wife Melba, brothers, Henry Tiedemann, Gerhardt Tiedemann, brother-in-law’s Harold Stege and Donald Hanus.

Services will be held June 4, 2022 with times to be announced at a later date. Burial and military honors will be held after services at Gate of Heaven.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Valerian J. Kostka

Valerian J. Kostka, 87, of Weston, died on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at his home under the care of his family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Val was born on September 21, 1934 in the town of Franzen, Marathon county, the son of Ted and Agnes (Knipple) Kostka. He was a 1952 graduate of Mosinee High School. Val was a United States Army Veteran, serving from 1956 to 1958.

On February 20, 1960, Val was united in marriage to Joanne Tryba at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galloway.

Val was a production supervisor at Weyerhaeuser for 30 years until his retirement. He also was a consultant for other paper mills. Val was a member of St. Marks Catholic Church and St. Ladislaus Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing and traveling.

Val is survived by his wife, Joanne; two children, Ellen (Michael) Lucey, Steven (Kira) Kostka; one grandson, Joseph (Bri) Lucey; a great-grandson, D.J. Lucey; a sister, Sue (Jack) Wanta and a brother, James ‘Loyal’ (Karen) Kostka.

Val was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, January 7, 2022 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Rev. Allan Slowiak will preside.

Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post VFW.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 7, from 9AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Mark A. Busko

Mark A. Busko, 54 years old, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 with his wife, daughters and son-in law by his side. He was born October 23, 1967 in Wausau, WI to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Gribowski) Busko. On April 1, 1989 in Mosinee, WI, Mark married the love of his life, Kristine (Klimek) Busko, who survives.

Mark loved spending time outdoors, whether it was gardening, fishing, or playing a round of golf. He also loved to watch NASCAR and football. He would always cheer for his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers, or his favorite player, Matthew Stafford. Along with watching football on Sundays, you could always catch him reading that Sunday paper. Most of all, Mark loved spending time with his family – especially his grandchildren.

Along with his loving wife, Kristine, Mark is survived by his daughters, Stacey (Chet) Holt, Elizabeth Busko, and Brittany Busko; his five grandchildren, Madison, Colten, Tanner, Harper, and Caleb; his five sisters, Peggy Gollubski, Pamela Matis, Vicki Buedding, Joan Seehafer, and Janet Koss; and his brother, Gary Busko. Along with his parents, Mark is preceded in death by his daughter, Krysta Busko; sister, Patricia Hauke; brother, Steven “Shorty” Busko; and brother-in-law, John Buedding.

There will be no services held at this time. Palmer Funeral Homes-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.