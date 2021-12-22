Wausau Pilot & Review

RHINELANDER – Wausau East won one weight class, had six top-six finishes and took seventh place as a team at the Hodag Wrestling Scramble on Wednesday night at the Hodag Dome.

Maddox Rye won the 138-pound title for East, defeating Logan Trautt of Northwestern 5-3 in the championship match.

Christian Emerson finished fourth at 182 pounds, and Ryan Jaeger (113), Garrison Stockwell (152), Elijah Parker-Coleman (220) and Lucas Schuette (285) each finished sixth for the Lumberjacks.

Crandon won the team title with 240 points, with Northwestern second with 194.5. Wausau East was seventh with 101.5 points.

Wausau East will compete at the Northern Exposure Tournament on Dec. 29-30 in Merrill.

Hodag Wrestling Scramble

Dec. 22, at Rhinelander High School

Team scores: 1. Crandon 240; 2. Northwestern 194.5; 3. Shawano 176; 4. Rhinelander 174; 5. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 147; 6. Spencer/Columbus 104.5; 7. Wausau East 101.5; 8. Chequamegon and Lena 90; 10. Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek 88.5.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of trackwrestling.com.