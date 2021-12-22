Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau School District now accepts rapid antigen COVID-19 test results in addition to the PCR test results.

Students and staff, as well as their immediate family members, can be tested for COVID-19 without charge. The district has two mobile COVID-19 testing units available, officials said. Those units offer both PCR and rapid antigen tests. See the schedules, below.

COVID-19 mobile testing units are unavailable during winter break but will be back on Jan. 3.

Mobile unit schedules:

See the district’s COVID-19 information page here.