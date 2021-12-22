Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Thomas Gerum scored 3:54 into overtime to lift the Wausau West boys hockey team to a 3-2 win over Chippewa Falls in a nonconference matchup Tuesday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Chippewa Falls led 2-0 before Wausau West stormed back.

Cade Gruber scored at the 9:15 mark of the second period and Judah Lieder scored with just 54 seconds remaining in the game to force overtime for the Warriors, where Gerum’s goal won it.

West is now 7-2 and Chippewa Falls drops to 3-4.

Wausau West plays Green Bay Notre Dame Academy at Ashwaubenon on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Warriors 3, Cardinals 2 (OT)

Chippewa Falls 1 1 0 0 – 2

Wausau West 0 1 1 1 – 3

First period: 1. CF, Jackson Hoem (Jack Bowe), 14:09.

Second period: 2. CF, Ben Carlson (Owen Krista), 1:13; 3. WW, Cade Gruber (Tyler Skogstad), sh., 9:15.

Third period: 4. WW, Judah Leider (Grant Halmstad, Connor Wendell), 16:06.

Overtime: 5. WW, Thomas Gerum (Gruber, Adam Napravnik), 3:54.

Saves: CF, Bridger Fixmer 30; WW, Adam Prokop 32.

Records: Chippewa Falls 3-4; Wausau West 7-2.