Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is crisp, icy, holiday delight that tastes as wonderful as it looks. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

Coconut Snowball Martini

2 oz. Vodka

2 oz. Rum

1/4 oz. Blue Curacao

2 parts Coconut Cream

Honey

Coconut Flakes

To create this drink, dip the rim of a martini glass in honey, then press into a plate of coconut flakes. Measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into the prepared glass. Serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.