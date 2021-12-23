Wausau Pilot & Review

Seven people escaped a burning home early Wednesday in Lincoln County, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The blaze was called in at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Stevenson Road in the town of Skanawan, southeast of Tomahawk. By the time fire crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say the blaze appears to have started in the attic. An occupant woke to a cracking noise and smelled smoke, then alerted others to leave the home.

Officials say the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not been specified.