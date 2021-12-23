Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Brian K. Kolwyck, 39, of Wausau. Dec. 16, 2021: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000 – repeater Ronald C. Haycroft, 40, of Dyerburg, Tenn. Dec. 20, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct Daniel Needham, 37, of Wausau. Dec. 22, 2021: Harboring or aiding a felon, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Alexander Krohn, 28, of Wausau. Arson, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, resisting an officer Dustin A. Clark, 37, of Tomahawk. Dec. 16, 2021: Possession of child pornography Brian K. VanVleet, 38, of Rhinelander. Dec. 17, 2021: Bail jumping, fraudulent use of a credit card Gavin L. Gould, 39, of Wausau. Dec. 17, 2021: Bail jumping, criminal trespassing, resisting or obstructing an officer Christopher T. Fraser, 36, of Schofield. Dec. 20, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct Chrishawn N. West, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 21, 2021: Maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property or a firearm, neglecting a child, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia Carlos A. Martinez-Victoria, 32, of Colby. Dec. 20, 2021: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm, battery, criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer Kevin M. Weber, 37, of Rib Mountain. Dec. 21, 2021: False imprisonment, bail jumping, battery-domestic abuse, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse Jason C. Xiong, 39, of Wausau. Dec. 20, 2021: Battery and disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater Trenton L. McCorkle, 25, of Weston. Dec. 21, 2021: Fleeing an officer, possession of amphetamine greater than 50 grams with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon Jesse M. Kurtzweil, 33, of Wausau. Dec. 20, 2021: Third-degree sexual assault Xao Yang, 29, of Wausau. Dec. 16, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, operating while revoked Jessica Anthoney, 23, of Wausau. Dec. 22, 2021: Manufacture or deliver heroin, first-degree recklessly endangering safety Justin M. Kundinger, 35, of Wausau. Dec. 20, 2021: Possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping Jesus Salas-Tzanahua, 25, of Holton, Wis. Dec. 21, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct Solomon M. Limon, 39, of Wausau. Dec. 22, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC – repeater Nicholas M. Langson, 31, of Wausau. Dec. 22, 2021: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, bail jumping Neng Vue, 29, of Schofield. Dec. 20, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; bail jumping; disorderly conduct Lindsay M. Young, 30, of Weston. Dec. 17, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia Jamie L. Kalson, 43, of Wausau. Dec. 17, 2021: Bail jumping, criminal trespass to dwelling as party to a crime, bail jumping Wanted: Whitney M. Dobson, 26, of Wausau. Warrant issued Dec. 22, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Melissa M. Woolley, 39, of Mukwonago. Dec. 17, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia Edward L. Jackson, 25, of Rothschild. Dec. 20, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
