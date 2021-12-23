Book-of-the-Month Club: “A Year in the Wilderness” by Amy and Dave Freeman

Jan. 3 – 31. Start the year with a great book of adventure in the Boundary Waters, along with some questions and comments provided by Athens Branch staff to get you thinking. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]

Marathon City Book Club: “The Road” by Cormac McCarthy

Jan. 10, 5:45 p.m. Join our Marathon City Branch staff and other literary enthusiasts for discussions of a wide variety of books, including McCarthy’s classic about a father and son roaming a post-apocalyptic landscape. Call 715-443-2775 for more info. [MCPL Marathon City]

Hatley Book Club: “Little House in the Big Woods” by Laura Ingalls Wilder

Jan. 11, 1 p.m. Join our Hatley Branch staff and others to discuss a variety of books, including Ingalls Wilder’s classic set in the “Big Woods” of Wisconsin. Call 715-446-3537 for more info. [MCPL Hatley]

Virtual Book Club: “The Children’s Blizzard” by Melanie Benjamin

Jan. 19, 1 p.m. Take part in a lively virtual discussion with other book enthusiasts and our Stratford Branch staff. In January, we’ll discuss Benjamin’s new novel about pioneers stuck in a freak storm on the Plains. For more info, call 715-687-4420. [GoToMeeting (Online)]

Mosinee Book Club: “The Winemaker’s Wife” by Kristin Harmel

Jan. 24, 2 p.m. Join our Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging, virtual discussion of our January book club selection, “The Winemaker’s Wife” by Kristin Harmel. Call 715-693-2144 for more info. [GoToMeeting (Online)]

True Crime Book Club: “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann

Jan. 26, noon. MCPL Wausau is starting a new bi-monthly, virtual book club focused on true crime. If you’re a fan of the genre, join us for our first discussion of David Grann’s book “Killers of the Flower Moon!” Call 715-261-7230 for more info. [GoToMeeting (Online)]











