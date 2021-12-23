Wausau Pilot & Review

A 26-year-old woman and her unborn child died Thursday in a three-vehicle crash that also injured two people on Hwy. 10 in Waupaca County, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 10 near Reek Road in Waupaca County, near Weyauwega.

State Patrol officials say the woman, who was from Appleton, was driving a 2011 Chevy Malibu eastbound on Hwy. 10 in the westbound lanes when she passed a semi tractor trailer and collided with a westbound Mini Cooper. The Malibu and Mini Cooper crashed head on, then hit the front driver side of the semi before coming to rest in the median of Hwy. 10.

Multiple victims were transported from the scene.

Three people in the Mini Cooper – a 41-year-old man, 19-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy – were transported to Theda Clark in Neenah for treatment of injuries that appear non-life threatening. All three passengers in the Mini Cooper are from South Milwaukee, officials said. The semi driver, a 43-year-old man from Brooklyn, NY, was not injured.

Assisting agencies included Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Weyauwega Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.

The State Patrol is investigating and reconstructing the crash, as well as conducting a post-crash inspection of the semi tractor-trailer unit.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.