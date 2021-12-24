Jacob R. Stachovak

Jacob (Jake) Robert Stachovak 46 of Wausau; passed away Sunday, Dec 19th, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home following a brave battle with cancer. Jake was born June 9th,1975 to Carolyn and David Stachovak in Wausau. He was a 93 graduate of Wausau East and held a Business Management and Residential Design degree from Northcentral Technical College.

Jake started working construction at the age of 12 with his uncle Jim. He joined his best friend Neil in South Florida where he discovered sea kayaking. After spending three years in Florida, working and guiding kayak tours, Jake moved to Ojai, CA to build homes. Later, Jake was drawn to San Diego to work as a kayak instructor and guide. Following ten years of living away from family, Jake made the decision to move back to Wisconsin where he could spend more time being the best uncle he could be. Before moving back to Wisconsin, Jake fulfilled a dream that he had carried since he was a kid. On Dec 6th, 2009, Jake set out on a 5740 mile kayak trek around the Great Loop which originated and ended in Portage, WI. Once back in Wausau, Jake started his own business building and renovating homes and he soon met the love of his life – Marit. Jake and Marit were married Oct 18th, 2018 and enjoyed every moment together canoeing, fishing, camping, and remodeling their home.



Following thirty years of building, Jake had the opportunity to put his hammer down and he joined the Wausau East family as a tech-ed teacher. In four short years, Jake utilized his life experiences to lead “his guys”, as he always called them, toward careers in the trades. Jake cared deeply for his students and coworkers; despite being in a tremendous amount of pain, he continued to show his dedication to them by going to school until the week before his passing.

He is survived by his wife, Marit Haug -Wausau; Parents, David and Carolyn Stachovak -Wausau; Brother, Aaron (Aurise) -Manitowoc with Micah, Jonas and Siri; Brother Luke (Amy) Stachovak – Rothschild with Noah

and Ty; along with countless loving uncles, aunts and cousins and very close friends who he viewed as family.

Jake was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Robert and Leone Cronin; paternal grandparents Vincent and Sylvia Stachovak; uncle Al Thering; uncle Glen Stachovak.

A celebration of Jake’s life will be held Jan 9th. Please check back for more details as they will be posted as more information becomes available. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to Chicago Adventure Therapy or the Wausau East endowment fund to establish a scholarship in Jake’s honor.

Janice R. Osswald

Janice R. Osswald, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 28, 1953, in Wausau, to the daughter of late Harold and Phyllis (Harris) Kalinke. Janice loved her family and friends. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Osswald on April 20, 1974, in Wausau, WI. Together they raised their two children, Nicole, and Shane. She enjoyed taking her family on vacation once a year and they always drove to their destinations. Her children will always remember the trip when they went to pick up grandma and great grandma from Kentucky to bring them both back to Wisconsin with them.

Janice worked at Nanik for the first part of her life, and she decided to become a caregiver in her home until she became sick. She will always be remembered for her love of her house plants, watching the Green Bay Packers, her sewing, and how she enjoyed hosting the Woodchuck player each summer for 25 years.

Janice is survived by her husband, Donald Osswald, her children, Nicole (Travis) Knoblock and Shane Osswald, grandchildren, Tristan and Braden, her three sisters, Rosie (Dave) Schneck of Aniwa, Donna (Roger) Neiter of Wausau, Connie (Steve) Ott of Ringle, and her brother James “Jim” Kalinke of Hatley, and her sister-in-law, Pat (Dave) Mayer of Wausau. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Phyllis.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:00pm at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will take place at 4:00 pm until the time of service. There will be livestream provided for those that are unable to attend the service. The family thanks Aspirus Oncology for their care for Janice when she was sick and a special thank you to Dr. Peterson. Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.helke.com.

Ronald W. Woelfle

Ronald W. Woelfle, 81, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at Applegate Terrace on December 20, 2021.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at Our Savior’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 703 Flieth Street, Wausau. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am at the church. Rev. Andrew Franzo will officiate the service. Burial will follow services at Restlawn Memorial Park.

MASKS, HAND SANITIZING, AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT BOTH LOCATIONS TO PROTECT THE FAMILY AND STAFF. YOUR COOPERATION AND UNDERSTANDING IS MUCH APPRECIATED.

Jeffrey A. Gruetzmacher

Jeffrey A. Gruetzmacher, 55, Wausau, died Tuesday December 21, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born September 5, 1966, in Milwaukee, son of Daniel and Susan (Zastrow) Gruetzmacher. On June 30, 1990, he married Colleen Schneck in Wausau. She survives.

After high school, Jeff had been employed at Apogee Enterprises then worked for several years at Wausau Papers in Brokaw. After the Brokaw plant closed, he was employed with Waukesha Bearings in Antigo.

Jeff was a true outdoorsman. His love of the outdoors was inspired by his dad who taught him to hunt. He then passed that down to his own boys as well. As an avid fisherman, Jeff and Colleen spent many special times on the water together. Summers also meant camping friends and watching and attending Brewer games. Jeff was the owner of Woodland Pheasants, a pheasant farm he operated on his land.

Jeff was always known as a hard worker, Early on, however, he knew that his first priority was his family. He sacrificed a lot to ensure he could be the best husband and father. He served as a Scout Leader for the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, Jeff also coached for his son’s baseball team for many years and becoming a mentor, not only to Alex and Cameron, but to so many of the kids our community.

Jeff was a man of deep faith. As a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Aniwa, Jeff served his beloved church family as Head Trustee. Jeff wanted his life to be dedicated to Christ. He enjoyed discussing his faith with friends and family because he wanted others to experience the love he felt through Christianity.

Survivors include his wife, Colleen Gruetzmacher, two sons, Alex (Heather) Gruetzmacher, Becker, Minn., Cameron Gruetzmacher, Schofield; his parents, Dan and Sue Gruetzmacher, brothers and sisters-in-law, Cynthia & Ed, David & Rosie, Tim & Victoria, Gary & Kathy; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by an infant son, Adam, a sister, Debbie Kronstedt, grandparents, Irene & Wilbert Zastrow, Elizabeth & Theodore Gruetzmacher, June & Howard Schneck; brothers-in-law, Dan & Greg Schneck.

Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m. Thursday December 30, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, 238145 Star Road, Aniwa. Rev. Ryan Fehrmann will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday December 30, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Organ Fund.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lorraine Holubiw

Lorraine Holubiw, 65, Wausau passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born January 16, 1956, in Minnesota, daughter of the late Floyd and Patricia (Alber) Reinemann.

Lorraine Holubiw (Lorrie) lived her life as an integral part of the Floyd and Patricia Reinemann family, holding the position of eldest daughter. Her surviving siblings and other family will greatly miss all that she meant to each of them, especially now every time she would have been together with them where now they will surely feel the emptiness her absence creates.

Lorrie was more than devoted to her two children and four grandchildren. She was invested in all of their lives, committed to helping them find happiness. The space she leaves in their lives will now be filled with the many happy and comforting memories of her selfless love.

Lorrie gave of herself in the same way to her friends and to her work and really, to everyone she knew. It came easy to her maybe because Lorrie tried so hard to enjoy life and find happiness herself. She truly and genuinely wanted to help every living creature she was able to be it bird, animal or human being. And maybe most importantly, she loved and gave her life to our Heavenly Father, whom she believed in and knew died on the cross to save her from her sins. May she rest in peace.

Survivors include her son, Ryan Holubiw, Wausau, grandchildren, Adriana, Julianna, and Isaac Jasso and Samuel Holubiw, siblings, Dorothy Kimmerling, Susan (Herbert) Hackworthy, Judith Reinemann (Russ Sleight), Richard (Donna) Reinemann and Lisa Reinemann, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, George Reinemann.

A Combined Memorial Service for Lorraine and Suzanne will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will preside. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Suzanne E. Holubiw

Suzanne E. Holubiw, 44, of Wausau, Wisconsin was blessed with the opportunity to have fought her way through these last couple of months, alongside her family and friends, and was safely delivered by her three children and her brother, Adriana, Juliana, Isaac, and Ryan into the hands of God on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield. Following a lengthy battle, it is with deep sorrow and much love as we remember the power of greatness she leaves behind within her loved ones. Survivors include her children, Adriana, Juliana and Isaac Jasso, her brother, Ryan Holubiw, Wausau, a nephew, Samuel Holubiw, Wausau and other relatives, friends and coworkers. Suzanne is at peace awaiting to be reunited with her family and friends one day again.

She was born April 23, 1977, in Woodruff, WI. Suzi, the eldest daughter, grew up on a ginseng farm with her brother, Ryan and parents Victor and Lorraine (Reinemann) Holubiw with her paternal grandparents living just down the gravel road. Life was simple, but beautiful and her family raised her to value the life she was given even though life wasn’t always easy. She knew she had a purpose in life, and was navigating it through her family experiences.

Suzi was on the adventurous side and made the journey to Colorado after high school with life long friend Margie. Suzi was working and going to college – loving the change from rural WI to the Rocky Mountains. For a small town girl – this was a happy and exciting time in her life with many amazing memories.

Suzi soon met the man – that would become the father of her three children and so began a new and wonderful chapter for Suzi – she was a MOM! On December 25, 2002 her first born, Adriana, was brought into this world, following three years later, November 29, 2005, she was blessed with the twins Juliana and Isaac. She was given an opportunity to reflect her kindness, her strength, and her beauty on these three children. She was thankful to have been given this gift from God as she continued to cherish her babies and did anything she could to make their lives memorable.

Suzi endured medical complications that required her to be closer to family support, in WI. She and the children landed in Mosinee and her mother, Lorraine, was able to move close to her to help with the children. Suzi loved her mother, Lorraine, and continued to face obstacles, but was never alone as family continued to be by her side every step of the way. Suzi worked hard for her children – her heart was big – her laughter contagious. Her personality drew people in, made them feel wanted and comfortable. She might have been facing her own battles, but was continuously strong for her family and children. Suzanne was a kind hearted soul and devoted her life to helping animals, family, friends, but most of all her three children who she wanted to carry on the compassion to everything around them as she continuously did. Suzi was not only an amazing mother, but she was an amazing granddaughter, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, co-worker, and shared many loving memories that will forever be cherished. For six years Suzanne worked at Tri City Family Restaurant, Schofield and she created many relationships with customers, and coworkers that will forever be embraced. Suzi’s smile, laughter, humor, and helping hand would be conveyed to everyone surrounding her. Her kindness was limitless and her love for people was infinite.

While Suzanne’s family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Suzi in a way that honors her spirit and her family invites the community in a Combined Memorial Service for Suzanne and Lorraine will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will preside. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau

Teri L. Fletcher

Teri L. Fletcher, 65 of Akron, Ohio, died on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Akron City Hospital.

Teri was born on December 15, 1956, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Donald and Dorothy (Knowles) Gardner.Teri attended Schaumburg High School in Illinois.

After high school, she worked as a collections specialist at a bank and an insurance company. Teri loved music and singing. When she was younger, she was in a quartet with three of her siblings. Teri was a great artist and enjoyed painting.

Teri is survived by three sisters, Toni (Mike) Olson of Birnamwood, Traci (Marvin) Matsche of Birnamwood and Thresa (Rob) Maddix of Hill City, SD and one sister-in-law, Shari Cuppett of Mogadore, OH; 11 nieces and nephews, Todd (Cindy) Olson, Brent (Jordyn) Olson, Shelly (Karl) Spaay, Kelli (Brian) Fitting, Matt (Raechel) Gardner, Garrett (Kristen) Matsche, Chris (fiancée Kelly) Matsche, Taylor Matsche, Steve (Aleshia) Olson, Cody Olson and Wyatt Maddix; six great nieces and nephews; special friend, Pat Patsamatla and many other relatives and friends.

Teri was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Todd and Trent and grandparents, Howard and Edna Knowles and Rev. C.L. and Erma Gardner.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Mattoon Church of the Nazarene. Rev. Bob Hess and Rev. Todd Olson will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be on Saturday, from 10 AM until the time of service at the church. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Chester J. Hintz

Chester “Chet” J. Hintz, 86 formerly of Whiting, died Saturday December 18, 2021, at Willow Brooke assisted living in Stevens Point. Chester was born on August 18, 1935 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Edward and Rose (Strojny) Hintz. He attended local schools. Chester entered the service on July 14, 1953. He served in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Intrepid. He received the National Defense Service Ribbon and the Navy Occupation Service Medal. He was honorably discharged on August 7, 1956.

He married Carol Konkel on August 17, 1957 at St. Peters Church. His wife preceded him in death on November 6, 2016. She was his childhood neighbor and the love of his life.

Chester worked for Consolidated Papers Inc. for 40 years. He owned the Village House of Music and taught concertina lessons for 35 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family, playing polka music, fishing, and being outdoors.

He is survived by his children, Kathy (Bill) Drengler of Wausau, Chuck Hintz of Whiting, Cheryl (Don) Wild of Weston, Dennis (Jill) Hintz of Woodside, California, Nancy (Tom) Holgate of Parker, Colorado, and Kelly (Greg) Radke of Waukee, Iowa.

He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Razner, and his brother, Leonard.A Mass of Christian Burial for Chester will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday December 29 2021, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church 3200 Plover Road Plover. Rev. Eric Mashak will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation on Wednesday from 9:30 am until time of service at the church. Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com