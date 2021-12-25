Wausau Pilot & Review

The 26-year-old pregnant woman who died Thursday in a three-vehicle crash that also killed her unborn child has been identified as Genesis E. Stanton, of Appleton.

Three other people were injured in the crash, which was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 10 near Reek Road in Waupaca County, near Weyauwega.

State Patrol officials say Stanton was driving a 2011 Chevy Malibu eastbound on Hwy. 10 in the westbound lanes when she passed a semi tractor trailer and collided with a westbound Mini Cooper. The Malibu and Mini Cooper crashed head on, then hit the front driver side of the semi before coming to rest in the median of Hwy. 10.

Three people in the Mini Cooper – a 41-year-old man, 19-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy – were transported to Theda Clark in Neenah for treatment of injuries that appear non-life threatening. All three passengers in the Mini Cooper are family members from South Milwaukee, officials said.

The semi driver, a 43-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, was not injured.

Assisting agencies included Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Weyauwega Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.

The State Patrol is investigating and reconstructing the crash, as well as conducting a post-crash inspection of the semi tractor-trailer unit.