Wausau Pilot & Review

A winter weather advisory was issued for Wausau and surrounding communities in advance of snow and gusty winds on the way.

Up to 4 inches of snow is possible with winds gusting to 35 mph. A glaze of ice is also expected.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday. Travel conditions for the Monday morning commute could be difficult.