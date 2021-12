Wausau Pilot & Review

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Wausau West boys basketball team defeated Pinellas Park (Fla.) 57-30 in its opening game at the KSA Events Holiday Basketball Tournament at the Gaylord Palms Resort Convention Center on Monday.

West is now 5-2 and will play Lancaster (Ohio) at 3 p.m. Tuesday as the tournament continues.

Game statistics were not reported.