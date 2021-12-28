SPRING 2022 ELECTION

Damakant Jayshi

While several additional incumbents and challengers have filed declaration of candidacy papers for the spring election, a number of County Board supervisors have yet to do so a week away from the filing deadline.

Additionally, Dist. 20, where incumbent Sara Guild has filed a notice of non candidacy, has not yet drawn any candidates. Altogether there are six seats completely open, with retirements and the death of one supervisor.

The deadline to submit a declaration of candidacy is 5 p.m. on Jan. 4. Primaries, where necessary, are scheduled for Feb. 15 and the election is on Tuesday, Apr. 5. The deadline to file a notice of non candidacy is over.

Besides Dist. 20, other open seats are districts 3, 5, 8 and 22. Dist. 13 is now an open seat after redistricting maps, approved by the County Board of Supervisors. The district is currently held by Matt Bootz, who has been slotted for Dist. 12, according to a list provided by County Clerk Kim Trueblood. Dist. 12 was previously represented by Arnold Schlei, who died in October.

On the Wausau City Council side, all 11 incumbents have indicated whether they will run or not, with nine members submitting papers signaling their intent to run for reelection.

A Marathon County Circuit Court judgeship is also at stake in the April election. William Harris, a public interest attorney who is the current Dist. 3 county board supervisor, and Rick Cveykus, a local attorney, have announced their candidacies for the Branch 2 seat. According to the Wisconsin Election Commission election page, Harris has submitted his declaration of candidacy. The position is currently held by Judge Greg Huber, who is retiring in April.

In Marathon County 17 of 38 County Supervisor seats are contested with at least two candidates. So far, none of the races will require a primary.

For the complete list of candidates vying for county elections to date, click here. For incumbents who are not seeking reelection, click here.

For the complete election-related information, including the list of required forms and paperwork, click here.