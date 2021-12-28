Wausau Pilot & Review

Snowmobile trails in Oneida and Vilas County are now open for riders.

Vilas County trails opened on Monday. Maps are available online at https://www.vilaswi.com/trails/.

In Oneida County, snowmobile trails opened Tuesday morning, with trails considered in rough early season condition. The opening includes all trails in the Oneida County Funded Trail System.

Oneida County trail maps are accessible online at https://www.co.oneida.wi.us/wp-content/uploads/2019-2021-snowmobile-map.pdf.

Officials from both counties are urging riders to stay on marked trails and routes. Off-trail riding is trespassing and could result in closure or loss of trails and fines for those who participate.

All lake trails are so far deemed unsafe and dangerous until they are marked.