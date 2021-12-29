Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON – Logan Crawford scored twice to lead the Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team to a 2-1 win over the state’s No. 1-ranked Madison Metro Lynx in a semifinal game of the Culver’s Cup on Wednesday at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

The Lynx (9-1) led 1-0 before Crawford scored midway through the second period to tie it, and added the game-winner in the third period for the Storm (10-1).

Chloe Lemke had 37 saves in goal for Central Wisconsin.

The Storm will play in the championship game of the tournament at 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

Storm 2, Lynx 1

Central Wisconsin 0 1 1 – 2

Madison Metro 1 0 0 – 1

First period: 1. M, Emma Stebbeds (Grace Bonnell), 16:22.

Second period: 2. CW, Logan Crawford (Ava Rode), 9:06.

Third period: 3. CW, Crawford (Hannah Baumann, Gabrielle du Vair), 15:48.

Saves: CW, Chloe Lemke 37; M, Abby Nutini 28.

Records: Central Wisconsin 10-1; Metro 9-1.